The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Texans have dropped four games straight.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans' 70.6 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Vaqueros give up to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley's record is 0-4 when it allows fewer than 70.6 points.

The Vaqueros record just 4.9 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Texans give up (63.2).

The Vaqueros are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (36%).

The Texans make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Iyana Dorsey: 17.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

17.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Arianna Sturdivant: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Mele Kailahi: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

