Baylor vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) against the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at Ferrell Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of Baylor, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.
In their last time out, the Bears won on Thursday 85-61 against SMU.
Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears took down the No. 12 Utah Utes in an 84-77 win on November 14, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Bears have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
- Baylor has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).
Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14
- 81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 70) on November 19
- 85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 105) on November 30
- 85-53 at home over Southern (No. 155) on November 6
- 93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 278) on November 26
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears are outscoring opponents by 33.2 points per game with a +199 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per contest (96th in college basketball).
