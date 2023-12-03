Sunday's contest between the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) and the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at Ferrell Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-63 and heavily favors Baylor to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Bears head into this game after an 85-61 victory against SMU on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bears defeated the No. 12 Utah Utes, 84-77, on November 14.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Baylor has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 80) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 115) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 279) on November 26

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +199 scoring differential, topping opponents by 33.2 points per game. They're putting up 92.0 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are giving up 58.8 per outing to rank 91st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.