The Baylor Bears (6-0) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks average 10.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (58.8).

Oregon is 4-1 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Baylor has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Bears put up 26.8 more points per game (92.0) than the Ducks give up (65.2).

Baylor is 6-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Oregon has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 92.0 points.

The Bears shoot 50.6% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks concede defensively.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Schedule