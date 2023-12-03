The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Houston Cougars (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers put up 10.6 fewer points per game (54.2) than the Cougars give up (64.8).

The Cougars put up 87.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 78.8 the Rattlers give up.

When Houston totals more than 78.8 points, it is 4-0.

Florida A&M is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 87.4 points.

This year the Cougars are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Rattlers give up.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

17.8 PTS, 4.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Bria Patterson: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) N'Yah Boyd: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Kierra Merchant: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Kamryn Jones: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Houston Schedule