The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Houston Cougars (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers put up 10.6 fewer points per game (54.2) than the Cougars give up (64.8).
  • The Cougars put up 87.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 78.8 the Rattlers give up.
  • When Houston totals more than 78.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • Florida A&M is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 87.4 points.
  • This year the Cougars are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Rattlers give up.

Houston Leaders

  • Laila Blair: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Bria Patterson: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
  • Kierra Merchant: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Kamryn Jones: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Grambling W 106-74 Fertitta Center
11/26/2023 New Orleans W 81-54 Fertitta Center
11/29/2023 Middle Tennessee L 70-45 Fertitta Center
12/3/2023 Florida A&M - Fertitta Center
12/8/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/12/2023 Texas Southern - Fertitta Center

