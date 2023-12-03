Lamar vs. Sam Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sam Houston vs. Lamar matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sam Houston Moneyline
|Lamar Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sam Houston (-11.5)
|148.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Sam Houston (-11.5)
|148.5
|-720
|+500
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Lamar has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Sam Houston has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.
- In the Bearkats' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
