The Lamar Cardinals (4-4) take on the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats are shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.5% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Sam Houston has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearkats sit at 128th.

The Bearkats average 73.4 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cardinals allow.

When Sam Houston puts up more than 77.3 points, it is 3-0.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston put up 79.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.5 more points than it averaged on the road (65.3).

The Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.2 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Sam Houston performed better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule