Sam Houston vs. Lamar: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 on ESPN+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sam Houston vs. Lamar matchup in this article.
Sam Houston vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sam Houston Moneyline
|Lamar Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sam Houston (-11.5)
|148.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Sam Houston (-11.5)
|148.5
|-720
|+500
Sam Houston vs. Lamar Betting Trends
- Sam Houston is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Bearkats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of seven times this season.
- Lamar has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Cardinals' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
