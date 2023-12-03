The SMU Mustangs (5-3) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

SMU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 47th.

The Mustangs put up an average of 72.5 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 71.1 the Lions allow.

SMU has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).

Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.

SMU Upcoming Schedule