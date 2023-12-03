Sunday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (5-3) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) at Moody Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-61, heavily favoring SMU to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 142.5 over/under.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Texas A&M-Commerce -5.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M-Commerce -250, SMU +200

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 76, Texas A&M-Commerce 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+5.5)



SMU (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to SMU's 2-5-0 ATS record. The Lions have hit the over in two games, while Mustangs games have gone over one time. The two teams score an average of 144.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 71.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) and giving up 71.1 (182nd in college basketball).

Texas A&M-Commerce loses the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. it collects 29.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 314th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.8 per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce hits 9 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.2).

The Lions rank 255th in college basketball by averaging 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 203rd in college basketball, allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M-Commerce has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.6 per game (158th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (114th in college basketball).

