The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) are favored by 5.5 points against the SMU Mustangs (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 142.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-Commerce -5.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce's games have gone over 142.5 points two times this season (over seven outings).

Texas A&M-Commerce's contests this year have an average point total of 142.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Lions have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-Commerce 2 28.6% 71.7 144.2 71.1 135 143.5 SMU 3 42.9% 72.5 144.2 63.9 135 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Lions average 7.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Mustangs give up (63.9).

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-Commerce 3-4-0 1-0 2-5-0 SMU 2-5-0 0-2 1-6-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-Commerce SMU 5-5 Home Record 7-9 7-12 Away Record 1-10 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 10-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.