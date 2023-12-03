Texas vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's contest features the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) and the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) clashing at Moody Center (on December 3) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-69 victory for Texas.
The Longhorns head into this game on the heels of a 112-74 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday. The Huskies' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 71-63 victory over Kansas. Taylor Jones scored a team-leading 27 points for the Longhorns in the win. Paige Bueckers' team-high 22 points paced the Huskies in the victory.
Texas vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69
Top 25 Predictions
Texas Schedule Analysis
- On November 23, the Longhorns picked up their signature win of the season, an 84-42 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 100 team (No. 96), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
- The Longhorns have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23
- 75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 120) on November 12
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 25
- 112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 148) on November 29
- 80-35 at home over Southern (No. 155) on November 8
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 16, the Huskies picked up their signature win of the season, an 80-48 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most losses.
- UConn has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Longhorns are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the first-most wins.
UConn 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 16
- 62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 42) on November 19
- 71-63 over Kansas (No. 66) on November 25
- 102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 210) on November 8
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%
- Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
UConn Leaders
- Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%
- Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%
- Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns' +335 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 41.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.8 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 49.9 per contest (sixth in college basketball).
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and allowing 63.8 per contest, 179th in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential.
