Week 14 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Our best bet on the Week 14 Football Bowl Subdivision card, looking at over/unders, is on the SMU vs. Tulane matchup -- see below for more suggestions (including parlay opportunities) for both point spreads and totals.
Look for insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Florida State -1.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 11.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: SMU +3.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 3.9 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Washington +9.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 3.1 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: UNLV +2.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 3.7 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Troy -5 vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 10.9 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 46.5 - SMU vs. Tulane
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 52.6 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 47.5 - Louisville vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 53.4 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 65.5 - Oregon vs. Washington
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 59.9 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 35.5 - Michigan vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 39.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 57 - New Mexico State vs. Liberty
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 53.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
