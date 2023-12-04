The Houston Christian Huskies (1-4) face the Wichita State Shockers (2-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Game Information

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Daniela Abies: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tre'Zure Jobe: 15 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK DJ McCarty: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Salese Blow: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Ornella Niankan: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

