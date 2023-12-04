The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) will visit the SMU Mustangs (3-4) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions average 10.7 more points per game (79.1) than the Mustangs give up to opponents (68.4).

When it scores more than 68.4 points, UAPB is 2-2.

SMU has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.

The 73.3 points per game the Mustangs score are the same as the Golden Lions allow.

SMU is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.1 points.

UAPB is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

The Mustangs are making 47% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the Golden Lions allow to opponents (41.6%).

The Golden Lions' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Mustangs have given up.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

20.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Tamia Jones: 11.3 PTS, 3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

11.3 PTS, 3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Chantae Embry: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.2 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.2 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Schedule