Having dropped four straight, the Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Dallas Stars on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Lightning-Stars matchup on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Stars vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars Lightning 8-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 61 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 42 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 22 11 13 24 18 8 50.3% Jason Robertson 22 8 14 22 16 15 - Roope Hintz 21 8 12 20 5 6 52.5% Tyler Seguin 22 8 9 17 8 6 54.7% Jamie Benn 22 5 12 17 4 16 57.2%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning allow 3.7 goals per game (93 in total), 31st in the league.

The Lightning are fourth in the league in scoring (83 goals, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players