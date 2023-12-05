The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) welcome in the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up 19.2 more points per game (74.1) than the Horned Frogs give up (54.9).

When it scores more than 54.9 points, Abilene Christian is 4-3.

TCU is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 74.1 points.

The 79.1 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 12.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (66.9).

TCU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Abilene Christian is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

The Horned Frogs are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Wildcats shoot 41.7% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Horned Frogs allow.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 12.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

Payton Hull: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.2 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)

Aspen Thornton: 12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Emma Troxell: 5.4 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Abilene Christian Schedule