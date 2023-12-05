The No. 6 Baylor Bears (8-0) will host the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • In games Baylor shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Pirates are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 41st.
  • The Bears score 92.8 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 66.7 the Pirates allow.
  • Baylor has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor posted 82.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bears played better at home last year, ceding 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Baylor drained 1.0 more threes per game (10.1) than away from home (9.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Florida W 95-91 Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall - Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.