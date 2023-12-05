Tuesday's game at Ferrell Center has the No. 9 Baylor Bears (8-0) squaring off against the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on December 5. Our computer prediction projects a 81-72 victory for Baylor, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 81, Seton Hall 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-9.5)

Baylor (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Baylor is 5-2-1 against the spread, while Seton Hall's ATS record this season is 2-4-1. A total of six out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Pirates' games have gone over.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 92.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (128th in college basketball). They have a +194 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.3 points per game.

Baylor wins the rebound battle by 11.7 boards on average. It collects 37.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 41st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 25.8 per outing.

Baylor knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 42.9% rate (first in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 28.6% rate.

The Bears rank second in college basketball with 113.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 57th in college basketball defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Baylor has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.3 per game (133rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (160th in college basketball).

