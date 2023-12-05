If you reside in Bosque County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Bosque County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Milano High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5

6:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut Springs High School at Jonesboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Jonesboro, TX

Jonesboro, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas Wind at Morgan High School