Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dallas County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekview High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richardson High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naaman Forest High School at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Venus High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Lynch High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W H Adamson High School at Woodrow Wilson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cistercian Prep School at Prince of Peace Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W T White High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andress High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Madison High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon Trail High School at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tyler High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terrell High School at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.