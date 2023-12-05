Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deaf Smith County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Deaf Smith County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deaf Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caprock High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hereford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
