Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Denton County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekview High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richardson High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naaman Forest High School at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kemp High School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Dallas High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanger High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
