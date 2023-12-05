Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Dickens County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ralls High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Spur, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
