Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Ellis County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ovilla Christian School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Avalon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School - Burleson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fairfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.