Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Freestone County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Freestone County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Freestone County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmer High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fairfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.