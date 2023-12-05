Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Galveston County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dickinson High School at Ball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Galveston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foster High School at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hitchcock High School at Angleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Angleton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
