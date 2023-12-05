Galveston County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dickinson High School at Ball High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Galveston, TX

Galveston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Foster High School at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hitchcock High School at Angleton High School