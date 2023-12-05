Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lubbock County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shallowater High School at Andrews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.