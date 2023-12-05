Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in McCulloch County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mullin High School at Rochelle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Rochelle, TX

Rochelle, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Lohn High School at Blanket High School