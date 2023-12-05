Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In McLennan County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGregor High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Florence, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meyer Public High School at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas Wind at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Morgan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
