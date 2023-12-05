We have six games on the NHL slate Monday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed here.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Kyle Connor (Jets) +130 to score

Jets vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Connor's stats: 14 goals in 23 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score

Lightning vs. Stars

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 24 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +130 to score

Capitals vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 21 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +135 to score

Golden Knights vs. Blues

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Eichel's stats: 10 goals in 25 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +135 to score

Penguins vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Crosby's stats: 14 goals in 23 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +145 to score

Lightning vs. Stars

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Point's stats: 12 goals in 25 games

Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +150 to score

Golden Knights vs. Blues

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Marchessault's stats: 11 goals in 25 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +150 to score

Penguins vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Guentzel's stats: 9 goals in 23 games

Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +160 to score

Coyotes vs. Capitals

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4

Keller's stats: 8 goals in 23 games

Jared McCann (Kraken) +160 to score

Kraken vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4

McCann's stats: 11 goals in 25 games

