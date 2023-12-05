The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

North Texas vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

TV: Stadium

North Texas Stats Insights

This season, North Texas has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 275th.

The Mean Green put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Broncos give up to opponents.

North Texas is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Texas put up 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).

At home, the Mean Green conceded 53 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 59.8.

Beyond the arc, North Texas knocked down fewer treys away (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule