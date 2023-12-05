How to Watch North Texas vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Texas vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Texas Stats Insights
- This season, North Texas has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Mean Green are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 275th.
- The Mean Green put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Broncos give up to opponents.
- North Texas is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Texas put up 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
- At home, the Mean Green conceded 53 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 59.8.
- Beyond the arc, North Texas knocked down fewer treys away (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Towson
|W 65-39
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|W 79-50
|UNT Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 79-48
|UNT Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/10/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.