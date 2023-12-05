The Boise State Broncos (2-1) will meet the North Texas Mean Green (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

North Texas vs. Boise State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

North Texas Players to Watch

Cam Martin: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 17.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Max Rice: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 12 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Rice: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Texas vs. Boise State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 64.5 337th 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 55.8 1st 86th 33.3 Rebounds 30.6 251st 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 125th 7.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th 313th 11.3 Assists 11 329th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 10.5 44th

