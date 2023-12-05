Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Potter County, Texas today, we've got what you need below.
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caprock High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hereford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bushland High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Silverton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
