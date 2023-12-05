Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in San Saba County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in San Saba County, Texas is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
San Saba County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richland Springs High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Calvert, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
