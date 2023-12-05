Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Scurry County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ira High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Borden County High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
