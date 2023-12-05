We have high school basketball action in Scurry County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ira High School at Robert Lee High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Robert Lee, TX

Robert Lee, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Borden County High School at Hermleigh High School