Tuesday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) squaring off at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 71, Louisiana Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-1.4)

SFA (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

SFA's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while Louisiana Tech's is 4-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the 'Jacks are 4-3-0 and the Bulldogs are 1-5-0.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks average 78.3 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (188th in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

SFA averages 33.1 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

SFA knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (48th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The 'Jacks average 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (215th in college basketball), and give up 84.6 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball).

SFA has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 18.6 per game (363rd in college basketball play) while forcing 16.9 (11th in college basketball).

