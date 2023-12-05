Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Shelby County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Shelby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville High School at San Augustine High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: San Augustine, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
