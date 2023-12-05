Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tuesday college basketball slate includes two games with a Southland team in action. Among those contests is the Southern Utah Thunderbirds squaring off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|-
|UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Texas A&M-CC Islanders
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
