Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity High School - Euless at Royse City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joshua High School at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burleson High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Worth Christian School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forney High School at Lamar High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.