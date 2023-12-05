Tuesday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-60 and heavily favors TCU to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 5.

In their last time out, the Horned Frogs won on Friday 82-50 against Tulsa.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 81, Abilene Christian 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs notched their best win of the season on November 25, when they grabbed an 88-81 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 27), according to our computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Horned Frogs are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 25

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 100) on November 12

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 140) on November 15

76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 141) on November 6

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 153) on December 1

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 24.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (42-for-93)

24.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (42-for-93) Sedona Prince: 20.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.5 BLK, 58 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

20.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.5 BLK, 58 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 35.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 35.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while giving up 54.9 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball) and have a +194 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.