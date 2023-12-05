The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 74.1 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 54.9 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

Abilene Christian is 4-3 when it scores more than 54.9 points.

TCU is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 74.1 points.

The Horned Frogs score 79.1 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up.

TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Abilene Christian has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

The Horned Frogs shoot 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Horned Frogs have conceded.

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 24.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (42-for-93)

24.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (42-for-93) Sedona Prince: 20.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.5 BLK, 58 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

20.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.5 BLK, 58 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 35.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 35.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

TCU Schedule