The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 74.1 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 54.9 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
  • Abilene Christian is 4-3 when it scores more than 54.9 points.
  • TCU is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 74.1 points.
  • The Horned Frogs score 79.1 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up.
  • TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 66.9 points.
  • Abilene Christian has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The Horned Frogs shoot 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.
  • The Wildcats' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Horned Frogs have conceded.

TCU Leaders

  • Madison Conner: 24.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (42-for-93)
  • Sedona Prince: 20.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.5 BLK, 58 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
  • Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 35.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 UTEP W 85-56 McArthur Center
11/25/2023 Nebraska W 88-81 McArthur Center
12/1/2023 Tulsa W 82-50 Schollmaier Arena
12/5/2023 Abilene Christian - Schollmaier Arena
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M - Schollmaier Arena
12/17/2023 Lamar - Schollmaier Arena

