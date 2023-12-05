How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats score an average of 69.2 points per game, 16 more points than the 53.2 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 53.2 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.
- Texas Tech is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Red Raiders average 73.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 66.8 the Bearkats allow.
- Texas Tech is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- Sam Houston has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Red Raiders are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bearkats allow to opponents (42.3%).
- The Bearkats' 35 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Red Raiders have conceded.
Texas Tech Leaders
- Jasmine Shavers: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Bailey Maupin: 15.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
- Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 50.0 FG%
- Jordyn Merritt: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 61-56
|South Point Arena
|11/29/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 60-54
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-34
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/5/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/19/2023
|Tulsa
|-
