Tuesday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-7) clashing at American Bank Center (on December 5) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-61 win for Texas A&M-CC.

The Vaqueros lost their most recent matchup 72-66 against Tarleton State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 61

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

This season, the Vaqueros are winless against D1 opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Islanders are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

UT Rio Grande Valley has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Iyana Dorsey: 18.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

18.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Kade Hackerott: 10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Arianna Sturdivant: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Mele Kailahi: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have been outscored by 12.0 points per game (posting 59.4 points per game, 279th in college basketball, while giving up 71.4 per contest, 301st in college basketball) and have a -84 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.