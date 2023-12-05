Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wichita County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Electra High School at Midway High School - Henrietta
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Henrietta, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Park High School at Windthorst High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Windthorst, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
