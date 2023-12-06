The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona matchup in this article.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Abilene Christian Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Abilene Christian (-8.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Abilene Christian (-8.5) 139.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends

Abilene Christian has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Northern Arizona is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Games featuring the Lumberjacks have gone over the point total just once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.