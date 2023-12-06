Alperen Sengun will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his last action, a 107-97 loss to the Lakers, Sengun totaled 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Below we will dive into Sengun's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.0 22.9 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 9.8 Assists 4.5 5.5 4.8 PRA -- 35.7 37.5 PR -- 30.2 32.7



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Thunder

Sengun is responsible for taking 18.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per contest, the Thunder are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 46.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have allowed 26.1 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 22 8 10 2 0 0 0 2/4/2023 15 10 4 1 0 1 1 2/1/2023 33 10 12 4 0 3 0 11/26/2022 35 21 19 7 0 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.