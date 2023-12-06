Dereck Lively and his Dallas Mavericks teammates hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Lively, in his most recent game (December 2 loss against the Thunder), put up 20 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks.

Now let's examine Lively's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.6 8.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 17.6 17.5 PR -- 16.4 16.2



Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 5.2% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.3 per contest.

Lively's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 25th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 118.5 points per game.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have conceded 27.6 per contest, 25th in the NBA.

