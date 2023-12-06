The Houston Rockets, with Dillon Brooks, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brooks put up 10 points in his previous game, which ended in a 107-97 loss against the Lakers.

In this article we will look at Brooks' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.2 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.5 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 18.4 16.3 PR -- 16.6 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Brooks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Thunder

Brooks is responsible for attempting 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 14.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' Rockets average 99.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Thunder are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Thunder have given up 46.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have conceded 26.1 per game, 16th in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dillon Brooks vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 37 32 4 1 6 1 0 12/7/2022 30 24 3 2 5 1 1 11/18/2022 35 16 3 5 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.