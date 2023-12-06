Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 6?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Evgenii Dadonov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Dadonov stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Dadonov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:47
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Away
|W 5-2
Stars vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
